Jenelle Evans’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry Fuels David Eason Split Rumors, Dog Death With Recent Shares

Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-Star Kailyn Lowry is sharing posts and seemingly fuelling rumors which claim Evans and David Eason split after he confessed to killing her dog.

Over on her Twitter account, Lowry has shared articles that refer to Eason putting the animal down, as well as one that suggests that it’s already being used in the “custody war” Evans is engaged in with her ex, Nathan Griffith.

Notably, Lowry has not made any comments or included any captions, she is merely sharing the article links.

Many of her followers have taken notice and are offering their own opinions on the situation.

“The kids aren’t safe and the animals definitely not makes my blood boil that poor dog must of been terrified,” one person said.

I don’t care if you like this girl or not, she is in DANGER! This guy has literally lost his mind. I’m scared as hell for her and her kids. I wish she would just run as far as she could go with her kids. Just run — April Daniele 🌞⚓️🌻 (@ADubb1010) May 1, 2019

“I hope the police do something about the dog because if they don’t I know people that would gladly be judge, jury, and executioner!!!” someone else commented.

“David is bats— crazy. She is so manipulated and probably abused by him, and worried about this image that her marriage is so perfect, when we all know it’s not,” another person stated. “Honestly scared for her and the childrens well being at this point. Has CPS not looked into this?!”

There will be some excuse posted later “See David was just cleaning his gun and the dog kept walking in front of it. Then Kaiser bumped into David and he accidentally shot the dog. Total accident. Actually it was my fault too for distracting him. David is innocent.” — Jane (@Jane76549) May 1, 2019

Eason has since spoken out and claimed that he killed the dog because it snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old, Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

At this time, it is unconfirmed if Evans and Eason have officially split.