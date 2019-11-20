Jenelle Evans Takes Aim at Ex David Eason in Pointed Social Media Posts

While Jenelle Evans has been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter and Instagram amid her split from husband David Eason, the Teen Mom 2 alum has been sharing all kinds of posts on Facebook alluding to the breakup. The 27-year-old shared a post featuring a photo of Diddy’s ex Cassie with her new husband, seemingly comparing her own split to Cassie’s.

“Cassie spent 10 YEARS with Diddy, and they broke up with nothing but memories to show for a DECADE together,” the post read, as reported by In Touch Weekly. “Then she met someone else and got engaged AND pregnant in LESS than [a] year. I been saying it for YEARS. These men know WHAT they want and WHO they want it from. Don’t let your boyfriend keep you from your HUSBAND, sis. Life is too short. You could meet someone TODAY who has better intentions for you than a man you’ve known for 10 years.”

Evans’ sharing of the post seemed to imply that she’s better off without Eason and that he was keeping her from the life she’s meant to be living.

One quote she shared wrote that “Divorce is ok. Breaking up is ok. Starting over is ok. Moving on is ok. Saying no is ok. Being alone is ok. What is not ok is staying somewhere where you aren’t happy, valued, or appreciated, that’s not ok.”

Another cryptic quote seemingly took aim at Eason. “hey, here’s a cool concept: treat the people that are important to u………like they are…..important to u,” the quote read.

A post from Nov. 8 read: “You damaged my reputation but I saved yours when I didn’t tell my part of the story.”

Eason hasn’t been so subtle with his messaging, however, and spoke out directly about where he thinks the fault lies in the split. In addition to calling Evans “stupid,” he also dragged her for being “lazy,” and claimed that being with her kept him from working a normal job and pursuing his own passions.

Since news of the split, Eason has shared several photos and videos of his homemade knives that are helping to “heal his soul.”

“People have no idea the type of work ethic I have just because I’ve been working for [Evans],” he wrote in a Facebook comment, as reported by In Touch Weekly. “[I’ve been] cleaning up after her lazy ass for years.”

“Glad you people think I am taking this so hard,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “Just so you all know, I am so very much happier, and so is [Eason’s daughter] Maryssa! Finally peaceful!”

Although he admitted that the breakup “bothered” him, he said “I’m not heart broken. I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me.”

Eason and Evans had some serious drama throughout their two years of marriage, including numerous domestic abuse and child abuse allegations against Eason that prompted a number of Child Protective Services investigations, none of which resulted in charges. The couple did have their children temporarily removed from the home earlier this year after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet French bulldog, but had normal custody restored without any charges being filed.

On Oct. 31, Evans took to social media to announce the end of her marriage: “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she continued. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”