Jenelle Evans Enrages Fans With Photo of Son With Gun

A week after her husband David Eason was fired from MTV‘s Teen Mom 2 following a controversial gun post and a homophobic rant on social media, Jenelle Evans shared a photo of her son Kaiser shooting a toy gun that some are calling insensitive.

In the Instagram post, 3-year-old Kaiser is lying on his belly in the grass aiming a toy gun. Evans captioned the shot “#CountryLiving.”

Some of Evans’ fans were not pleased with the timing of the post. “You’d think with what is going on in this world you and your husband would have more sense,” one fan wrote.

Eason also shared a pic of Kaiser holding the toy gun. In other photos posted to Eason’s Instagram story, Kaiser, who is Evans’ son with her ex Nathan Griffith, is posing with the gun on the ground, in a tree stand and riding in his toy Jeep. Eason captioned one of the pics “Deer hunter.”

Radar Online reports that Griffith, Kaiser’s father, “does not support that. That is something they should discuss with him first. Nathan doesn’t even allow Kaiser to watch cartoons with guns. He is too young to understand the dangers of guns.”

Some of Eason’s followers took issue with the pics, seeing as how Eason took a lot of heat for posting a photo of wife Evans holding a gun just hours after the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

“That’s not proper parenting,” one person commented on Eason’s post.

Another wrote, “This is disgusting.”

Others wrote that they were glad Eason will no longer appear on Teen Mom 2.

“@mtv so glad you dropped @easondavid88,” the person wrote.

Even some of Eason and Evans’ biggest fans were at a loss with the pic.

“Seriously?? I love u guys but I can’t agree on this pic.. not after what just happend [sic] at the school. Too soon,” one person wrote.

“This makes me uncomfortable,” someone else said.

Others defended Eason’s pic, writing that the gun was clearly a toy and that Eason shouldn’t have to censor himself online.

“just Because something happens doesn’t mean that have to stop their life. People die durning child birth so should we stop having kids. And ect [sic],” someone said.

The controversy comes a week after MTV cut ties with Eason following his homophobic rant on Twitter.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement last Tuesday, Feb. 20. “With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Fans had been calling for Eason’s termination since he posted a photo of Evans holding a gun shortly after 17 people were killed in a school shooting, but he only made the situation worse, responding with an anti-LGBT rant.

After a user commented on the couple’s “unnecessary weaponry around their house,” soon after the Florida school shooting — which many deemed insensitive — Eason responded on Twitter.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” he wrote.

He followed up with a number of other statements against the LGBT community before both he and Evans deleted their entire Twitter accounts.

Evans defended her husband’s actions, however, telling TMZ that “David didn’t understand how [offended] people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

Other Teen Mom cast members like Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin and Leah Messer agreed with MTV’s decision to fire Eason. Abraham called it the “responsible” choice, while Lowry called it long overdue.