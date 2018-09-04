Jenelle Evans Sidesteps Question About Bristol Palin Joining ‘Teen Mom’

Jenelle Evans is keeping her mouth shut when it comes to new Teen Mom cast member Bristol Palin.

During a Q+A session on her Instagram Story Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star was asked her feelings about the addition of Palin to the Teen Mom OG cast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diplomatically, she replied, “It’s whatever. Not our show, lol,” adding a shrugging emoji.

Palin was announced as the replacement for Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham in July after Abraham exited the show due to her work in the adult entertainment industry. Since then, her new co-stars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell have admitted that they were not told about the new member of their reality series until the announcement was made public.

“We were never called before it was released. A courtesy call an hour before, call us and say, ‘This is who your new cast member is going to be.’ We have been doing this for 10 years,” Bookout told Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley soon after the announcement.

But Bookout echoed Evans’ opinion, saying she “doesn’t really care” that Palin is the new addition, adding that “anybody is better than Farrah [Abraham].”

“If someone is presented with the opportunity, you can’t be mad at someone for accepting an opportunity,” Bookout added.

Abraham, meanwhile, has been less favorable when it comes to her replacement.

“I think it’s great. I do feel like I’m watching an episode of Girl, Interrupted now,” Abraham told The Blast in an interview last month. “She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham, but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline.”

Abraham continued that she hasn’t watched the show since her exit, but sent a message to her co-stars nonetheless, saying,”I’ve shown the best how to deal with the producers and not let that negativity persuade your mindset and your kids.”

“So I wish them all the best and it is a job — not where you make friends,” she added.

Palin has plenty of drama to bring to the show, regardless of what her current and former co-stars think. The daughter of former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Bristol first entered the national public eye at 17 in 2008 with she and ex Levi Johnston. Palin and Johnston split in 2010, and share 9-year-old son Tripp.

She also shares two other kids, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, ex-husband Dakota Meyer, whom she wed in 2016, and with whom she is currently going through a divorce.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Oct. 1.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans