Jenelle Evans ‘Sick and Tired’ of Dating Rumors Amid David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans is “sick and tired” of rumors regarding her dating life following her split from husband David Eason. While gossip surrounding Evans and her ex Nathan Griffith swirls as they repair their co-parenting relationship for 5-year-old son Kaiser, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to express her exasperation at all the talk.

“Once again, no I’m not dating anyone,” she initially wrote on Twitter earlier this week, earning the ire of at least one of her followers. “Everybody now KNOWS you lie about the MOST IMPORTANT things,” they responded, “So, stop talking about not dating anybody and we MIGHT think that you are doing good for your kids. That’s a HUGE maybe, though.”

Thursday, Evans clapped back at that critic in particular, quote tweeting their diss and saying she was “sick and tired” of all the speculation surrounding her love life, adding, “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/SlklJxF8va — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 5, 2019

This didn’t strike the right note with many of her followers, however, who called her out for wanting to be a public figure on MTV then asking people not to talk to her.

Then it’s a good thing you’re not on TV anymore. Now you can have a private life and just don’t respond to people who ask. — nesternow (@nesternow) December 5, 2019

I mean you did you put your entire life on tv soooooo — Jessica finney (@jessica_day2018) December 5, 2019

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 earlier this year after standing by Eason following his admission that he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog for nipping 2-year-old daughter Ensley on the face, but a report from Radar Online after she announced she was leaving Eason on Oct. 31 implied she was meeting with MTV officials looking for her job back.

