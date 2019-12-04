Jenelle Evans Shares Cryptic Quote About Doing ‘Whatever the F—’ She Wants Amid David Eason Breakup

Jenelle Evans is letting it be known she doesn’t care what other people think of her amid a messy split from estranged husband David Eason. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing her feelings quite readily via Facebook memes since revealing she had left her husband of two years on Oct. 31, and Wednesday was no exception, as she shared a NSFW post filled with attitude on her timeline.

“Let me forever be known as the girl that does whatever the f— she wants,” the image Evans posted without comment reads.

As Evans adjusts to life with the two children over whom she has custody — 2-year-old Ensley, whom she shares with her ex-husband, and 5-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — she appears to be coming into her own. The MTV personality took to Facebook on Thanksgiving Day with an empowering message about finding her own happiness, writing, “Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself.”

And despite spending more time with Griffith and their son after leaving Eason behind, the reality star ensured her fans knew they were simply co-parenting, not getting back together.

“Y’all need to chill,” Evans wrote on Twitter last week. “I’m not dating anyone,” adding a facepalm emoji and a crying laughter emoji.

There’s plenty Evans needs to focus on outside of her love life, what with the ongoing legal battle between her and Eason. Evans currently has a restraining order for herself and daughter Ensley against Eason, but the former pipe welder has made it clear he’s willing to fight in court for custody of his child, even sending messages that appear to be threatening violence to his ex.

Evans, meanwhile, has moved to Nashville in hopes of starting over, writing in a now-deleted tweet, “I wish everyone from my past would just let me be. I want to be left alone.”

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/FilmMagic/Getty Images