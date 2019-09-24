Jenelle Evans Shares 2-Year Wedding Anniversary Photos With David Eason

Jenelle Evans is celebrating two year of marriage with husband David Eason after a year filled with legal and relationship trouble. The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband shared photos of themselves all cuddled up at the beach Monday as they looked back on the four years they’ve been together as a couple.

“#HappyAnniversary,” Evans wrote alongside the coupled up photos. “2 years married – 4 years together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason, sharing the same photos, wrote simply, “Happy 2nd wedding anniversary to us babe!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:57pm PDT

Things between the couple have been shrouded by rescinded accusations of domestic abuse from Evans and Evans’ family for a long time, but the MTV personality’s time on Teen Mom 2 came to an end in May when the network fired her following Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family dog after it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

What followed was not only an investigation into animal cruelty charges that was ultimately dropped, but also a Child Protective Services investigation that resulted in the pair losing custody of all their children on a temporary basis. Following the return of their children, Evans told Us Weekly last month the couple had been working on their relationship in counseling.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans told the outlet when asked about the state of their relationship. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

“I think we’re getting stronger than ever, really,” Eason chimed in. “I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years. It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images