Jenelle Evans’ Sad Emoji Tweet Draws in Vibrant Reaction From ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

Jenelle Evans is back to cryptically talking about her feelings on social media, and fans are letting her know their reaction to her return. The Teen Mom 2 star has been slowly returning to social media since she announced on Oct. 31 she and her kids had left David Eason and moved out of their North Carolina home.

Evans was also granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, citing multiple instances of abuse. He is not allowed to get in contact with her or her kids.

Since the breakup, Eason has been trashing Evans on social media — without mentioning her name directly so as to not violate the order. He recently said on Facebook he never loved Evans and that he was “much happier” after the separation. Maybe that can explain Evans’ latest tweet, which simply featured a sad face emoji.

☹️ — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 22, 2019

Evans’ message struck a chord with some fans. Some called her out for only hinting at her problems, while others simply offered their support as the celebrity goes through big changes in her life.

“My 12 year old step daughter does this and it’s so annoying. If you want our support, be an adult and tell us what’s upsetting you,” one Twitter user responded.

“Not sure what troubling you today but Sending hugs an good vibes ur way [praise hands emoji] you got this girl your(sic) a strong smart beautiful woman,” another fan wrote.

“Never feel guilty about walking away from someone who treated you badly, and never think twice about walking away from someone who didn’t love your child enough to be what they needed,” another fan commented.

“Some days will be bad days but there are so many more good days to look forward too [red heart and praying hands emoji] wishing you and your kids the best of luck,” another Twitter user wrote.

An insider recently told E! News Evans is adjusting to life after Eason. They said Evans is “doing really well.”

“The kids are not just fine. They are thriving,” the source said. “It is an atrocity what they have all been through.”

The split news brought back rumors Evans might be asked to return to Teen Mom 2. The television personality was fired in April after Eason admitted he had killed her dog, Nugget, after it reportedly bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. MTV has not commented on the rumors.