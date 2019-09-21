Jenelle Evans Reveals True Feelings About Comparisons to ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Amid Custody Drama

Jenelle Evans opened up about her exit from Teen Mom 2! The reality television personality hosted a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories Friday, where she answered some questions about her thoughts on fans comparing her exit from the series with the controversy surrounding Amber Portwood. Jenelle was fired from the show after David Eason shot and killed her dog at their property, leading to their children being temporarily taken from their custody.

Portwood made headlines after being arrested and charged with domestic violence after an altercation with her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he held their 1-year-old son.

The situation escalated earlier this week after leaked audio appeared to chronicle a fight between the Portwood and Glennon. Despite the controversy, MTV has not spoken publicly on Portwood’s spot on the show.

Evans opened up about the situation after a fan asked, “Why were you asked to leave the show and Amber is still on??? She should BE GONE!”

She responded: “No one asked me anything. They told me what was happening. I didn’t have a choice. But yes, I agree unfair comparing out stories.”

Another fan then asked her and husband David Eason’s thoughts on the leaked video of Portwood and Glennon’s alleged fight.

“No comment. None of my business, and no one else’s,” she responded.

The audio was leaked on YouTube by Katherine Paulson on her Without a Crystal channel. She claimed she received the file from a member of the Glennon family and that it is authentic. While the audio had not been verified, other stars and alums from the series have since slammed Portwood, or backtracked their support of her in the custody drama with Glennon.

“If all the ‘moms’ on this show support this behavior [they’re] all unfit moms, the show is response for this relationship, this [is] child [abuse]. It’s disturbing, disgusting and illegal,” Farrah Abraham wrote on Instagram Stories earlier this week, addressing the audio. “Wow this was sent to me today… I’m so disgusted by the cast of Teen Mom… The injustice, no ethics, illegal abusive behavior in front of a child. 10 years same [behavior]… JAIL TIME FOR THIS FREAK.”

Portwood denied the allegations related to the incident in an interview with Dr. Drew Pinskey during the Teen Mom OG reunion.

“I literally opted out of a drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself… Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time,” Portwood said at the time. “But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”