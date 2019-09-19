Jenelle Evans Reveals Married Life With David Eason Is ‘Happy and Healthy,’ but Fans Think Otherwise

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason shared a dispatch from their trip to New York this weekend, letting everybody know they are happy and healthy. In an Instagram post from Sunday, the controversial reality stars showed off their Fashion Week look.

As TMZ cameras caught up with the couple, they both let it be known that they are “happy and healthy in a married relationship” amid rumors that the star is pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have custody of all our kids after the whole CPS thing was dropped, so everything’s back to normal. Kids are back in school… Nothing to worry about, we’re extremely happy with the outcome we did get,” Evans told TMZ via Perez Hilton. “And I think people gain a little weight when they’re happy so… we’re fat and happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 8, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

The couple followed this with a similar sentiment on Instagram, posting a photo following their front-row Fashion Week appearance with the caption: “Happy & health” with a pink heart emoji and the hashtag [Married Life]. Fans did not agree.

“Girl this is NOT a good look for you,” one commenter wrote. “Go Away and take care of your kids.”

“You look great. The only weight you need to loose is about 190 pounds on your left,” another added.

“They are definitely not happy nor Healthy!” a third added. “That’s what you call a TOXIC RELATIONSHIP!”

Their happy moment in the New York lights follows months of controversy and battles over their kids in the wake of Eason’s violent outburst that led to the death of dog Nugget. Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their kids after the incident, were fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV (Eason had already been removed prior to the events), and then were faced with backlash online to almost every development or social media post.

This includes ongoing drama with the casts of both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, with Evans stirring up the hornet’s nest with her former castmates and fellow MTV stars. Her own troubles were followed by the legal battle for Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, leaving an open door for Evans to pour salt in that wound on Twitter.

Many fans are critical of the former MTV stars over the treatment and care of their children. They never hesitate to comment or call out Evans or Eason for what they feel is a lack of concern by the couple. They are also not fond of Eason for his role in the death of Nugget and the firestorm that followed.

Still, Evans is set to launch her makeup line soon enough and seems to be looking forward to the post Teen Mom life. Then again, it can’t be long before drama calls their names again.