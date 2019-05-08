Jenelle Evans ‘Really Upset’ After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing

Jenelle Evans is “shocked” and “really upset” by MTV‘s decision to cut ties with her on Teen Mom 2. The 27-year-old mom of three reportedly was fired by the network after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

“Jenelle was shocked and is really upset,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “The decision was given to her suddenly after a lot of back and forth with MTV.”

The insider notes hat Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans — who is also frequently shown on the series and was with her 9-year-old grandson, Jace, on a cruise when Eason shot Nugget — “is also upset.”

A spokesperson for MTV confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that MTV had let Evans go. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a statement read. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The firing comes after outrage sparked among Teen Mom 2 fans when Eason, 31, admitted in an angry Instagram post that he killed Nugget after the dog nipped at his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he captioned an Instagram video of the toddler at the time. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans, for her part, had a different reaction and shared an emotional post about the death of the dog, seemingly suggesting that it just needed a bit more training. She also told Us Weekly that she was thinking about divorcing Eason.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said, adding that they weren’t on speaking terms. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

After news of the incident broke, local law enforcement, Animal Control and Child Protective Services all confirmed they were looking into the matter, but no charges have been filed as of now.