Jenelle Evans Posts About ‘Revenge’ in Cryptic Message Amid David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans posted a cryptic message about “revenge” over the weekend amid her split from estranged husband David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared a quote on Facebook that read, “The best revenge is no revenge. Move on. Be happy.”

While the post did not have the option to comment on it, Evans received nearly 1,000 likes on it and nearly 300 shares. It came amid a flurry of other Facebook posts, one of which was a graphic of a message that read, “2020 is very personal.. I owe myself a lot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another post read, “A smart man doesn’t love the world’s most beautiful woman. He loves the woman hat makes his world the most beautiful.”

The posts come amid Evans’ breakup from Eason, who she married in 2017. The two share 2-year-old daughter Ensley, who Eason claims was bit by their family dog Nugget earlier this year, prompting him to shoot and kill the dog on their property. Shortly after that, he and Evans temporarily lost custody of their children (Evans is also mom to son Kaiser from a previous relationship and Eason is also dad to daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship; Evans’ oldest son Jace has been under Evans’ mother’s care nearly his entire life).

Although they regained custody of the kids, the drama wasn’t over for the couple, with Evans (who was fired from Teen Mom 2 amid the dog killing incident) announcing on Halloween that she was taking steps to split from Eason. She wrote that she and the kids moved away from Eason and has since been granted a restraining order against him. Earlier this month, the protective order was extended into 2020.

On Christmas, Evans shared a family photo on social media, featuring herself and her kids decked out in their best holiday looks. Fans pointed out that she looked happier than ever in the photos and sent well wishes her way.

Eason has since issued multiple comments of his own, on the matter, and has expressed that he is not too broken up over the split.