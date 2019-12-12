Jenelle Evans Posts Message About Going to Therapy Amid David Eason Split

In the midst of her split from estranged husband David Eason, Jenelle Evans has been posting all kinds of messages to social media that could seemingly reflect her feelings on the breakup. The Teen Mom 2 alum shared a screenshot of someone else’s tweet on Facebook Wednesday that apparently showed the value she places in going to therapy.

“Even if you don’t THINK you need it…go to therapy,” the tweet began. “If you WANT healthy relationships with people… go to therapy. If you WANT to be happy with yourself as a person… go to therapy. If you WANT to break toxic cycles… go to therapy.

“If you’re reading this.. go. Trust me,” the tweet concluded.

Evans, 27, posted the message without any comment or caption of her own. It’s just the latest in a string of posts from the mom of three, who announced in late October that she was splitting from Eason amid a turbulent few months.

Another post shared Wednesday showed a photo of a young mother sleeping with her child in her arms. “Some days she has no idea how she’ll do it,” the post reads, “but every single day it still gets done.”

She also shared a post about intimacy in relationships: “We think we want sex. It’s not always about sex. It’s intimacy we want. To be touched. Looked at. Admired. Smiled at. Laugh with someone,” the post reads. “Feel safe. Feel like someone’s really got you. That’s what we crave.”

On Wednesday, a restraining order Evans was granted against Eason was extended into the new year, Radar Online reported after the former couple appeared in court. Both parties appeared before a circuit judge in Nashville, Tennessee, where another month was added onto the order of protection.

A Davidson County clerk in Nashville told the outlet, “There has been a continuance until the 13th of January,” adding, “The order of protection will be extended until that date.”

Evans initially filed for the restraining order around the same time she announced she had taken her children and left Eason after two years of marriage. She cited 11 alleged incidents of abuse by Eason and claimed he had been “abusive and violent” since they first married in 2017.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” she wrote in court documents obtained by E! News. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

“I’m scared for my life and for my children’s well-being,” she continued, alleging Eason has a “history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons.”

he former Teen Mom 2 couple’s split came after a difficult few months for the pair as they temporarily lost custody of their children during the summer after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family’s French bulldog after it nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley. While they eventually were granted their normal custody of Ensley, Evan’s 5-year-old son Kaiser from a previous relationship, and Maryssa, Eason’s 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace remains in the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara, as he has been for most of his life.