Jenelle Evans Called Police After She Feared Her Mom Had Passed out Drunk While Watching Jace

In the next episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans reveals she called the police on her mother Barbara Evans after not getting a response at her home.

Evans said in the clip that she came over to check on her son Jace when she saw her mom’s car in the garage, but wasn’t getting a response from her mother at the door for two hours. She claimed she thought her mother was passed out drunk.

However, when the authorities became involved, Barbara came out and revealed that she was just ignoring her daughter.

“I ended up calling the police when I was there,” she said. “The police came and I was like, ‘I don’t know if my mom is passed out and the kids are there. He knocks on the door, she opens it and says, ‘I don’t want her on my property!’”

Evans, who has been wrapped up in some tough custody battles with Barbara this year, claims she has grown concerned about her mother’s drinking since a notorious incident on Cinco De Mayo.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member and her fiancé, David Eason, confronted her mother at a Mexican restaurant after she had refused to take Jace to see Evans. When they arrived, they saw her drinking wine and preemptively accused her of drunk driving.

“I went in there and I was like, ‘Hey you were drinking and now you’re about to drive,’” she recaps in the preview. “And she’s like, ‘I had one sip of my wine they just put it on the table.’ I was like, ‘That’s drinking!”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.