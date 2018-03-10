Jenelle Evans Shares New Hunting Photo of Sons Amid Ongoing Gun Photo Drama

Jenelle Evans shared more photos of her sons play hunting this week, further enraging fans who believe she’s being intentionally insensitive to the current national conversation surrounding guns and children.

Last weekend, Evans posted three photos of her sons out in the woods wearing ear protection, presumably because there was shooting going on in their vicinity. The two were posing in front of a small poster of zombies tacked to a tree, presumably the target. In one of the shots, her husband, David Eason, can be seen walking just behind them.

The two young boys are partially clad in camouflage wearing large rubber boots for the muddy terrain. One of them, Kaiser, is holding a plastic toy that may be another toy gun, like the one Evans was dragged for posing him with at the end of February.

“Nemophilist: A hunter of the woods; one who loves the forest and it’s beauty and solitude,” reads Evans’ caption, along with the hashtag “brotherhood.”

Evans and Eason have taken heat for their pro-gun posts before, especially when their children are involved, and especially since the Parkland, Florida school shooting on Valentine’s Day. However, the target covered with human-like figures brought the anxiety to a new high for followers.

“a target of people ????” wrote one person, while another noted, “I live in NC and we don’t have a target with pictures of people on it.”

“She doesn’t deserve full custody but that’s just my opinion,” chimed in a user.

“Teaching them to actually aim at pictures of humans instead of just a plain target,” commented one person, “classy.”

Even when it was pointed out that the target was a picture of zombies, not just ordinary people, some took issue with it.

“Zombies or not, just trying to get more attention from the media since your last gun post went viral,” wrote the same person later on.

Both fans and detractors alike agreed that Evans has been seeking to promote combative dialogue online these days. Gun rights have become one of the most hot-button issues in America since last month’s tragic mass shooting, and it’s only getting more contentious as some companies impose new internal rules and states like Florida begin passing new legislation.

The comments weren’t all negative, however, as some are just glad to keep up with Evans’ family since her husband was fired from Teen Mom 2 over a homophobic rant.

“Jenelle… I have watched you since day one on [Teen Mom]… you have definitely changed your world around for the better,” wrote one user. “It’s sooo good to see you extremely happy now… as a mother and a wife. You are so in your element now. Your boys are so handsome and your daughter is so precious. God bless you and your family..!!”