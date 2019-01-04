Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Comes for ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry After She Expresses Safety Concerns

David Eason is defending himself and hitting back at Kailyn Lowry amid reports that the Teen Mom 2 star, as well as a number of crew members, are refusing to work with Jenelle Evans out of fear of her husband.

After an Ashley’s Reality Roundup report surfaced earlier this week alleging that Teen Mom 2 crew members “will no longer accept shoots with Jenelle” on the MTV reality series due to “fear of what David may do,” Lowry responded that she, too, would be opting out of filming with Evans

“I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” she responded to the reports on Twitter.

Eason later took to Facebook to slam Lowry for her statement, denying the report’s claims.

“MTV crew told me the only thing they are scared of is Kail’s stank a– breath and body odor,” Eason wrote on Facebook in response to the reports and Lowry’s own comment.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup report cited several sources that alleged crew members were concerned for their safety “after the first video [of David threatening to shoot trespassers who came on The Land]” surfaced. A source claimed that a number of crew members had “said they will no longer accept shoots with Jenelle, because they are downright scared to go anywhere near her, out of fear of what David may do.”

A second source added that the fear was warranted, as Eason “has made it clear that he does not like the people from MTV, and that he has a ton of weapons.” The source went on to claim that those who work on the series are fearful that Eason may even carry out a shooting during filming.

“There have been multiple discussions among various crew member groups about the possibility of him coming to a location where we’re filming and opening fire if he’s in a bad mood or something, even if it’s just to scare us,” the source claimed.

The report was quickly dispelled by Evans, who took to her Instagram Story to claim that “MTV doesn’t even come to my house to film, where David is” and that she films “with my mom at lunches or with the kids and my mom. David is never involved. This was my contract ‘terms’ to begin with.”

She went on to add that Eason “DOES NOT interfere with filming” and that “David never ‘waved’ his guns at anyone since they’ve met him. They just don’t understand #CountryLiving and how protective someone is of their family and their land.”

Evans, who has butted heads with her Teen Mom co-stars in the past, then went on to slam Lowry’s comment, writing “you got this dumb c—t tweeting about me again to make herself relevant… All you have to worry about is ME babygirl.”