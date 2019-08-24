Jenelle Evans Gushes Over David Eason Bonding With Son Kaiser, and ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Are Livid

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared a photo of husband David Eason and son Kaiser at a football game Friday. The only response from fans though was anger, considering the range of controversies that surround Eason. In the post, Evans revealed that Eason is now one of Kaiser’s main football team coaches.

The photo shows Kaiser wearing a football jersey and holding a helmet, while Eason kneels by his side with a smile.

“Both of them make me have a huge smile! When [Eason] told our family that he wanted to help coach Kaiser’s football team we were kind of shocked, confused, but excited for both of them,” Evans wrote. “Now David is one of Kaiser’s main coaches along with the rest of the boys on the team. Super happy they can bond and have ‘alone time’ together. Kaiser is working very hard and ready to play his first game! [Pop Warner Football] [Stepfather And Son] [Bonding] [Go Vikings] (I know his shirt is extra long, lol his practice ones will come in soon).”

The comments section exploded with remarks from fans who continue to remind Evans of Eason’s controversial past.

“No one is buying, what you’re selling,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I am shocked that this organization allowed him to coach.”

“Do they not do background checks anymore ?!? [Oh my God],” another wrote.

Multiple fans pointed out that Eason was accused of killing her dog, Nugget.

“Even when he kills your pets?” one wrote.

“As a mom that lost a child do to illness, it’s beyond me how you put a man before your babies,” one mother wrote.

“Hopefully he won’t have any outbursts with the team and other coaches,” another fan wrote, referring to Eason’s anger issues.

“If I was one of those parents I wouldn’t let this guy within 100 feet of my kid. Let alone be his coach.. what organization let’s a psychopath coach little kids?” another wrote.

“He seems a little hot headed to be a coach. Doesn’t have enough patience to coach 5 year olds,” another added.

“I am amazed that the other children’s parents are okay with this. This man would not be coaching my son’s football team,” another Instagram user wrote.

Back in May, Eason was accused of shooting and killing their dog Nugget after the dog allegedly bit their daughter Ensley. In the fallout of the scandal, MTV stopped filming Evans for Teen Mom 2 and the couple temporarily lost custody of their children. Police in North Carolina ultimately chose not to charge Eason with animal cruelty after they said they found no evidence of the dog’s death. They claimed Evans said she made up the story for publicity, a claim she denied.

On social media, Evans and Eason have tried to act as if nothing happened, but fans refuse to let them. Eason was met with backlash after he unveiled plans to launch a blacksmith business and Evans attempted to launch a cosmetics line.

Evans was set to hold a launch party at a boutique in New York City on Sept. 9, but the boutique canceled the event after it was faced with backlash. Evans said she decided to change locations after the name of the boutique leaked.

Evans and Eason began their relationship in 2015 and married in September 2017. Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February 2018 for homophobic tweets and has been accused of domestic violence.

