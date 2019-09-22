Jenelle Evans Further Fuels Reports of Amber Portwood’s Abuse of Ex Andrew Glennon

Jenelle Evans has been fanning the flames of the Amber Portwood domestic violence controversy, and one of her recent tweets is another example of that. Evans posted a tabloid article about Portwood with a non-flattering photo of her paired with a dramatic headline. While it may be another example of the Teen Mom cast sharing random articles via partnerships with tabloid publications, it still went out under Evans’ name, meaning she signed off on it.

The article is a lengthy slideshow regurgitating the domestic violence allegations Portwood is facing. Her now-ex, Andrew Glennon, said she assaulted him while he was holding their son. Audio of the alleged incident allegedly leaked earlier in September, and it has cause many in the Teen Mom fandom and cast to turn their backs on Portwood.

Evans herself has been embroiled in domestic violence controversies in the past, with many accusing her husband, David Eason, of abusing her and her children. She was even let go go from the Teen Mom 2 cast after Eason killed their family pet. Many thought Evans had no place to point out Portwood’s issues while she has many of her own.

Your far from one that should be talking about others realtionships…. Your realtionship is just as bad . — Rachelle (@TTvLinasMommy_) September 20, 2019

I just don’t understand how you dare post about DV when we’ve heard the audio after your husband has physically abused you? — MissPiggy2You (@MissPiggy2You) September 20, 2019

What she did was very wrong but the person you sleep next to at night is just as worse. I’ve been in an abusive relationship and your husband is one of the worst kind of abusers. Put your kids first and get away from him and maybe people will stop bashing you for supporting him. — Mhysa Milk (@MhysaMilk) September 20, 2019

Portwood has not responded to Evans’ shade as of press time.

Teen Mom OG is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom 2, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

