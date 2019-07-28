Jenelle Evans’ ‘Favorite Place to Play’ Photos Sparks Vibrant Reaction Among Fans

Jenelle Evans is in a much better place since regaining custody of her kids, but fans will not let her forget her mistakes. The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram earlier this week to post a series of photos of herself and her family while enjoying a nice day at the river, but fans invaded the comments sections with criticism.

“Our favorite place to play,” Evans wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji, water emoji and a boat emoji. She also included the hashtag #RiverDays.

In the pics, Jenelle seemed to be enjoying a relaxing time in a hammock, first posing by herself and then being joined by daughter Ensley and son Kaiser.

View this post on Instagram Our favorite place to play 💓🚤💦 #RiverDays A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Jul 24, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

She also shared a photo of her older son Jace, who has lived with her mother, Barbara Evans, most of his life, enjoying some fishing time.

Fans of the controversial reality star let their feelings known in the comments section, some accusing her of mistreating her children after seeing marks on Jace’s body.

“Look at those burn marks on [Jace]. Watch, Jenelle will try to cover it up saying it happened while playing when in reality everyone knows how they treat their children,” one fan commented. “I pray every night that Barbra gets soul custody of them all. Jenelle doesn’t need children let alone animals.”

Other fans sent good thoughts her way, seemingly feeling sorry for her after she lost her spot on Teen Mom 2 due to the controversy surrounding the presumed death of her dog, Nugget. After Eason confessed to killing the dog, Child Protective Services temporarily took the kids out of the couple’s home.

“Jenelle I am so sorry you got the shaft while going through your hard time with your kids. I am so kisses that everyone was there for Amber including MTV and you got fired. I call bull shut(sic) in that,” one user commented.

“I don’t care what any of ur haters say u have always been one of my favorites on the show live ur life do u everyone has ups and downs,” another fan defended.

Despite fan criticism, Evans and Eason are closer than ever after weathering the storm of their behavior, as she said on social media earlier this week.

Evans is set to be replaced by Jade Cline in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.