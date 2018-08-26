Fans Blast Jenelle Evans After Risking Her Safety for Viral Challenge

Jenelle Evans took on the Kiki Challenge, but the internet gave her a failing grade.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Friday to share a video of herself taking on the viral challenge while parked on the side of the road.

“My turn! Showing the kids their mom still has dance moves.” she captioned the video, adding the disclaimer, “(Car was parked and we were on the side of our road).”

Many fans weren’t happy with Evans’ semi-suggestive dance, while others criticized her for dancing on the road and potentially putting herself in danger in front of her kids.

“Oh classy twerking for your young boys,” one person commented.

Another said, “Scared for your safety,” while a third added, “It doesn’t take a mother to know that showing kids it’s ok to dance in traffic is wrong…”

But the MTV star had plenty of people defending her on the video as well.

“Don’t think she did anything wrong here, no different than anyone else she looks great! You people are mean,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Some of the comments on this are so disgusting, you’re beautiful! Its bizarre to me that so many people literally watched this to then go out of their way to shame you. If you all don’t like her why in the world are you following her? Keep doing you Jenelle!”

Others complimented her on her curvy figure, saying, “I still can’t believe people are shaming you for this! It’s fun! And I still think you look great! Body goals baby.”

Evans has come under fire a lot recently for her parenting skills, especially after she pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident with her 8-year-old son in the car. Evans commented on the incident, which aired on the MTV reality series, on a clip from the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which is expected to air Monday.

“I didn’t think about [traumatizing son Jace] at the time. All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out,” she claimed . “And that’s what pissed me off.”

She added, “Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares. When the incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first, like, two weeks.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans