‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Explains Cease and Desist Letters

After Jenelle Evans was slammed for sending cease and desist letters to some of her Teen Mom 2 castmates as well as her mother last month, the reality personality is speaking out about her decision.

In a comment on a recent Instagram post, Evans addressed the controversy, responding to a fan who noted the irony that while Evans sent cease and desist letters to her co-stars, she uses her Instagram stories to slam articles being written about the cast.

“It’s funny all of you think the cease and desist letters were ‘solely’ about writing articles? Lol …. uhm no,” she responded to one fan. “If I sent out letters it’s because they were speaking false statements on social media that was slandering my name. Everyone doesn’t care to mention the truth because they want to make themselves look like the ‘good’ ones. And by the way… I don’t control or write any of those articles posted to my social media pages. If it wasn’t for me none of the teen mom would have ads on their IG stories lol.”

In November, Evans and her husband, David Eason, had sent Teen Mom 2 cast members Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska cease and desist letters in regards to “false and defamatory statements” they had allegedly made against them. Houska DeBoer’s father, Randy Houska, and Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, also received letters.

