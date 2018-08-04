Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Seeks Full Custody of Their Son After Road Rage Incident

Nathan Griffith is seeking custody of his child with Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans.

PEOPLE reports that Griffith filed a motion for full custody of his son Kaiser, who he fathered with his MTV-personality ex in 2014. Evans would get visitation rights if Griffith gets his way.

The filing came on July 24, the day after Evans’ now-infamous road rage episode aired on Teen Mom 2.

That incident involved Evans pursuing another driver and pulling out a gun while her oldest son from an earlier relationship, Jace, was in the passenger seat. Griffith is using that dangerous incident as the jumping off point for his legal move, but cites numerous other allegations about Evans and her husband, David Eason.

Griffith alleges that Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child,” presumably echoing concerns of abuse made by Teen Mom 2 fans.

He then brings up allegations of drug abuse by the couple, saying they each “have have drug dependency and substance abuse issues. Griffith then claims “the minor child in question, as well as another of the plaintiff’s children, did test positive for THC at birth,” with the other minor in question being Evans’ child with Eason, Ensley. Evans has refuted this claim in the past, stating that she, not Ensley tested positive for THC.

Griffith, who has not been seen on Teen Mom 2 since 2017, then harps on Evans’ missing past rehab stints and legal troubles.

“[Evans] has been to rehab two to three times but has never completed treatment,” Griffith alleges. “(She) is frequently in criminal trouble, being arrested in excess of 20 times.”

If you’re so “concerned” about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Silly me, I forgot. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 3, 2018

Evans has responded to Griffith’s actions in a series of tweets posted on Saturday night. In the three messages, the 26-year-old Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author called Griffith’s true concern for Kaiser into question.

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. [facepalm emoji] Silly me, I forgot,” Evans wrote. “Oh wait, you’ve never called him. [tears of joy emoji] That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve.”

She added, “It’s annoying when you try to live your life and you’ve got these pests talking to the media. [Get a life] [expressionless emoji]”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV