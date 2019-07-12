Jenelle Evans Doubles Down on ‘Not True’ Report She ‘Fabricated’ Dog Killing Story

Jenelle Evans is standing by her story regarding husband David Eason shooting and killing their pet dog amid a new report from police claiming the former Teen Mom 2 star had “fabricated” the story for publicity. After the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced they would not be pressing animal cruelty charges against Eason in light of their findings, Evans lashed out on Twitter over their claims that she was lying.

“This is not true,” she wrote on Twitter in response to a USA Today report quoting the Sheriff’s Office. “The police called me and asked me if it was a stunt and I told them it WASNT and I didn’t know where my dog was.”

She continued in a series of tweets that police had “harassed us for weeks about this case,” claiming she had her lawyer send them a series of letters to get the officers to leave them alone.

The former MTV personality also claimed to have never filed a police report, insisting she merely called back an officer who “begged” her to reach out.

This all came across as confusing to the reality personality follower’s fans, who pointed out that Eason admitted to shooting and killing the dog publicly.

