Jenelle Evans Hinted at Divorce Filing From David Eason Days Before With Message to Fans

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are officially breaking up. The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star announced on Instagram on Thursday that she has filed divorce papers to legally separate from Eason. The two were married in September 2017.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” she wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Fans are now noting that a tweet may have hinted at the impending divorce. She wrote on Sunday that she hears what people are saying. It’s unclear if that was in regards to Eason or not.

I love all of you… whether u know it or not. I hear what you are saying. I get it. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 27, 2019

The separation comes just months after a dog-killing incident put stress on the relationship. Eason shot and killed their family dog after it snapped at the two-year-old daughter they share. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission,” he wrote at the time. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” Evans told Us Weekly in May. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”