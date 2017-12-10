Jenelle Evans Teases New Christmas Profile Pic With Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is ringing in the holidays the Disney way!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a photo of herself and her new husband David Eason during their trip to Disney World, cozying up for the camera in front of a massive Christmas tree.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#NewProfilePic,” she tweeted after changing her Twitter profile picture to the festive picture.

The couple traveled to Disney World for Eason’s daughter Maryssas’ cheer competition.

While they brought along Evans’ son Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 11 months, fans noticed one family member was absent from the trip.

Evans’ oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, is being raised by her mother Barbara Evans, who has full custody of the child.

The custody agreement has been a point of contention between the two for years, escalating to accusations of abuse on Barbara’s part on Nov. 30.

In a 911 call released Thursday, the Teen Mom 2 cast member called the Boiling Springs Lake Police claiming she got a call from Jace, who she said was “crying his eyes out” and saying that his “Meme” or grandmother, was “hitting him.”

Evans says in the audio that the boy was “huffing and puffing” and not able to breathe because he was upset.

She says she can hear her mom talking to Jace in the background of her son’s call, telling him to “get out” and “never come back.”

Despite the disturbing claims, it seems that nothing came of the call. According to the police report, officers marked the status of the incident with “no need to check.”