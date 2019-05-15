Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Daughter Ensley Removed From Home by Child Protective Services

In the continued fallout from the shooting death of their dog Nugget, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s daughter Ensley has been removed from their home by Columbus County, North Carolina Child Protective Services, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the outlet that a North Carolina judge ordered all children to be removed from the household, including his 11-year-old daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship, and the Department of Social Services served the order on Tuesday, May 14.

Ensley was then confirmed to be “out of the house” by a family source just before noon on Wednesday, May 15, and Us Weekly reports that the 2-year-old, along with Maryssa, is currently with Eason’s mother.

The removal comes just days after it was revealed that CPS had had removed Evans’ two other children, sons Kaiser and Jace, from the home out of fear for their safety. At the time, it had also been reported that CPS were preparing to remove Ensley from the home, though their attempts were slow going due to fear of entering Eason’s land due to his history with weapons.

Kaiser, whom Evans shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffin, is now believed to be staying with his his father’s mother, Doris, while Jace, 9, s with the former MTV’s star’s mother, Barbara Evans.

The former MTV star’s life has been turned upside down ever since news broke earlier this month that Eason, who had previously been banned from filming Teen Mom out of concern for the cast and crew’s safety, had shot and killed his wife’s dog after he nipped at their daughter.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Eason had defended his actions, stating that he is “all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission” and that “some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

In the wake of the confession, backlash against the reality TV couple had been fierce, with fellow Teen Mom stars, along with fans, slamming Eason and stating their worry for the children in his care.

As law enforcement sources confirmed an investigation into the incident and the possibility of removing all four children from the home, MTV confirmed that it had cut all ties with Eason and Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network announced in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Currently, Eason has not been charged in connection to Nugget’s death.