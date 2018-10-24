Jenelle Evans and David Eason Visit Pumpkin Patch With Kids One Week After Alleged Assault

Jenelle Evans and David Eason seem to be doing fine just days after Evans accused Eason of physically assaulting her during a 911 call.

On Sunday, Eason shared a gallery of images to his Instagram showing himself, Evans, their 20-month-old daughter, Ensley, Evans’ 4-year-old son, Kaiser, and Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, enjoying Halloween festivities at a pumpkin patch.

View this post on Instagram Hot pumpkin spicey! #fall #pumpkin #family A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Oct 21, 2018 at 4:37pm PDT

“Hot pumpkin spicey,” Eason captioned the gallery of images, adding the hashtags, “#fall #pumpkin #family.”

The family outing comes just a week after Evans called 911, requesting a police presence and claiming that Eason had physically assaulted her.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said in the call through sobs. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

The Teen Mom 2 star went on to claim that Eason “got violent ’cause he was drinking” and later added that Eason had “left with his friend.”

Evans ultimately canceled the request for an ambulance and was instead transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Although police “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” before she was brought to the hospital, she declined to file a police report and no charges were filed against Eason.

In a statement to E! News following the incident, Evans claimed that it was “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding. Everything is great…We are totally fine,” she said. “We are feeling fine. Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Although Eason has not directly commented on the incident, he wrote in an Instagram post just days later that he and Evans “have never been happier, thanks for asking!”

A source close to the couple contradicted both of their statements when they claimed that Eason attacked his wife “in front of everyone and they fell to the ground,” as the couple hosted friends for a bonfire.

Since the incident, a number of fans have called for Evans to break ties with Eason, who has been a controversial figure for some time. MTV ultimately fired him last season after he posted a series of homophobic and transphobic tweets.