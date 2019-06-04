See Jenelle Evans and David Eason Return to Court for Child Custody Case

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason are back in court amid their ongoing battle to regain custody of their children.

The former Teen Mom 2 stars, both of whom were axed from the series at separate times, returned to a North Carolina court on Tuesday, remaining silent in the face of a TMZ reporter requesting a comment on the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet also reports that at least one of the children removed from their home by Child Protective Services in May was present at the hearing, as Evan’s ex, Nathan Griffith, was seen arriving with their son Kaiser.

It is believed that the Tuesday court appearance was to allow the couple to learn “what the next steps are” in the case following a judge’s ruling in May denied them custody of their four children – 2-year-old daughter Ensley, Evan’s sons from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, as well as Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa.

According to a source, the judge “deemed Jenelle and David not credible” and informed Evans that “she did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids” after Eason shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget, after it allegedly nipped at Ensley.

The children had been removed from the home shortly after the incident by Child Protective Services, who followed a court order.

Currently, Jace and Ensley living with Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, while Kaiser is being cared for by his father Nathan Griffith’s mother. Eason’s daughter Maryssa remains in the custody of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

At the moment, Evans and Eason are being allowed “one hour once a week of supervised visits,” though they are working together to achieve the “singular goal” of regaining custody. However, The Ashley reports that the couple is only attempting to regain custody of two of their children, Ensley and Eason’s son Kaiser, and do not plan to fight for custody or unsupervised visitation for Maryssa and Jace.

“[Eason] said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good,” a source told the outlet. “They are now only fighting to win back custody of Ensley and Kaiser.”

Evans and Eason have allegedly enrolled in marriage counseling and parenting classes, with Eason also set to take a psychological evaluation to look into and address his anger issues, in an attempt to regain custody of Ensley and Kaiser. The conditions were reportedly set for them by a judge if they want their children living with them again.