Jenelle Evans and David Eason Reportedly Begin Steps to Regain Custody of Their Kids

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason are reportedly ready to finally make major changes in their lives after losing custody of their children following the shooting death of their dog.

On Tuesday, the couple lost temporary custody of Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, who will now live with other family members. A North Carolina judge reportedly told Evans she “did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids,” according to a source for The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The ruling left Evans “devastated and shocked,” since she was “very confident” the judge would grant them custody.

The couple is reportedly due back in court on June 4 to learn what they will need to do to regain custody of their children. In the interim, TMZ reported on Saturday that the couple will attend marriage counseling and parenting classes. Eason is also set to take a psychological evaluation to look into his anger issues.

These were all conditions the judge set for them if they do want their children living with them again.

The Ashley previously reported on Thursday the couple do not plan to fight for custody or unsupervised visitation for Maryssa, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. A source also told The Ashley they are not fighting to get unsupervised visits with Jace, her son with Andrew Lewis. Ensley is Evans and Eason’s only child together. Kaiser’s father is Nathan Griffith.

“[Eason] said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good,” a source told The Ashley, later adding, “They are now only fighting to win back custody of Ensley and Kaiser.”

Maryssa has been staying with her maternal grandmother since the family dog was killed. Her mother, Whitney Johnson, reportedly lives in the same home, but does not have any legal custody of Maryssa. Eason previously received full custody of Maryssa in 2017.

Jace and Ensley are now living with Evans’ mother, Barbara, while Kaiser is living with Griffith’s mother Doris.

A day after losing her children, Evans told The Hollywood Gossip they are following the advice of her attorney and vowed not to leave Eason.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back,” Evans said. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand… I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

She added, “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

The custody battle for their children began after child protective services launched an investigation into Eason shooting and killing their family dog Nugget after it allegedly nipped at Ensley. Eason admitted to and defended the act on Instagram.

On May 7, MTV confirmed it was no longer filming Evans for Teen Mom 2. Eason was previously fired in 2018 for homophobic remarks on social media.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images