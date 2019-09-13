Jenelle Evans and David Eason ‘Doing Really Good’ After Legal Drama

After months of public legal drama and a bitter custody battle following a horrifying admission of her French bulldog’s murder by her husband, former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason are sharing an update in their relationship, and revealing the two are doing just fine.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans said to Us Weekly during an event in New York. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

Eason added that while the pair are working through their issues together, their bond has strengthened following past issues. “I think we’re getting stronger than ever, really,” he said.

“I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years,” he continued. “It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

The two have been at the center of heated drama since the start of this past spring and summer after Eason admitted to shooting Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget after the pet allegedly nipped at their child’s face, with the pipe-welder revealing he doesn’t “give a damn what animal bites [his] baby on the face.”

“Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he wrote via Instagram on May 1. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission.”

Despite claiming the opposite, Evans was later fired from MTV after the admission and faced legal issues with her children being temporarily pulled from her and Eason’s care. The two eventually regained custody on July 3. During an interview with Us Weekly at the time, Eason said she was “excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America [she’s] a good parent.”

While at the New York event, Eason revealed how watching the couple’s legal woes highlighted in the public eye was “somewhat” of a challenge due to audiences just don’t understanding them.

“I think that a lot of people think David’s a really angry person, but I just think he’s human and I just think he gets angry just like any other person,” Evans said. “People don’t see the other side of him.”

Eason chimed: “I think people take anxiety for anger sometimes and they take your loud voice for anger. Or, if someone only shows your arguments, then they also think you have anger, when that’s the only thing that’s being showed.”

The notorious reality stars tied the knot in September 2017, welcoming their first daughter together, Ensley at the start of that year. The MTV star is also the mother of two boys, Jace of whom she shares with ex, Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images