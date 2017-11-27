Jenelle Evans Celebrates Thanksgiving Without Son Jace

Teen Mom 2 fans noticed a pretty big absence in cast member Jenelle Evans‘ latest holiday photos, calling out the young mother for not including her oldest son Jace in the festivities.

#HappyThanksgiving from our family to yours! Hope everyone had a great day like we did! 🦃🍁 #GobbleGobble @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Evans posted a series of photos and videos of her holiday dinner, showing husband David Eason, 10-month-old daughter Ensley and 3-year-old son Kaiser engaging in all sorts of Thanksgiving antics. But fans were quick to wonder where 8-year-old Jace was.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No Jace?” one fan commented.

“Wow of course you don’t have Jace,” another added.

Evans responded to one commenter asking where the little boy was, revealing that he was celebrating the holiday with her mom Barbara Evans, who has custody of him.

“Sadly wasn’t my turn this year to have Jace for Thanksgiving,” she wrote. “Wish he could have joined. Makes me very sad.”

Barbara and Evans have been at odds over Jace’s custody for years, with Evans refusing to invite her mom to her wedding, in part over the issue, and Barbara claiming that her home is the most stable location for Jace to grow up.

The two have been engaged in messy custody battles on and off since the 25-year-old got clean from drugs, but the legal battle has currently stalled.