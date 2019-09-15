Jenelle Evans Called out by ‘Teen Mom’ Fans for ‘Pregnant’ Tweet

Between her dog’s murder and a custody battle for her children, former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans is no stranger to controversy and her latest message shared to social media has fans calling out the MTV alum. In a tweet shared to her official account on Saturday, Evans posted a photograph of a pregnancy test, leading some to believe she was pregnant, while others realized it was all about another celebrity pregnancy.

“She’s pregnant!” Evans wrote in the tweet, alongside a photo and a sponsored link leading to an article from Life & Style of celebrities expecting in 2019.

“Congrats!” wrote one fan, with another chiming in she was baiting them for her own personal gain. But that did not stop fans from calling her out, angered by recent events Evans found herself at the center of.

“The last thing YOU need [Jenelle] is another child. Another child to subject your immature, irrational, out of control, abusive self and husband to. My heart breaks for that baby and it isn’t even here yet. Be a good mom finally and GIVE IT UP FOR ADOPTION,” wrote one fan.

“Why would you want to get pregnant by that thing u call a husband? He’s not even a man with his non working ass. Marrying a teen mom isn’t a job David,” added another.

“You can’t even take care of the kids you got what the hell is wrong with you .your having another baby from a sicko and dog killer that dog poor dog he killed nugget is gonna haunt him be ware,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Evans has tried to stir a reaction from clickbait-like sponsored links as a means for revenue. Earlier Friday, the former MTV star shared a story about Teen Mom OG star, Amber Portwood allegedly beating her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Fans, naturally, didn’t take too kindly to the hypocrisy shared since Evans’ husband, David Eason admitted to murdering her dog, Nugget after it nipped at their child and the prior claims of domestic abuse between the two.

“I think you mean ‘Jenelle Eason stands by while husband David Eason commits MURDER,’” wrote one fan.

“Amber is the female version of your dog killing husband,” added another.

“You just can’t stay out of everyone else’s business can you? Meanwhile, your own life is a disaster and your kids are the ones who suffer [shake my head],” wrote another.

After months of public legal drama and a bitter custody battle, Evans revealed this past week that she and Eason are doing just fine.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans said to Us Weekly during an event in New York. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

Eason added that while the pair are working through their issues together, their bond has strengthened following past issues. “I think we’re getting stronger than ever, really,” he said.

“I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years,” he continued. “It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

