Jen Harley Spits at Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Fight

Fans wondering if the drama between on-off couple Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley would surface on season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation now have their answer: Yes, indeed.

Tensions were high on Thursday’s episode of the MTV hit when Harley spit in Ortiz-Magro’s face when he visited with a family law attorney to ensure he had visiting rights with their newborn daughter, Ariana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have to make a change for my daughter. We need some kind of guidelines and foundation to make sure that she’s all right at the end of the day,” Ortiz-Magro said before he left the Las Vegas hotel to meet with an attorney.

While he was gone, Harley and a friend showed up at the hotel suite looking for him, not believing the cast when they insist that they don’t know where he is. Harley said that the night before, he went “on a f—ing rampage, texting me every name in the book” in over 300 messages.

“Obviously someone’s with him, a producer or…” she said, looking around the room. A producer interrupted her, reminding her that they’d told her he’d be back at a specific time later and suggesting that she come back then.

“You guys are f—ed up! You guys are f—ing liars!” Harley cried out as she left the hotel.

Ortiz-Magro returned later, saying he felt better and “got a lot of good information” from the lawyer. The roommates went out to dinner at an Italian restaurant but he stayed behind, bracing himself for Harley, who explodes as soon as she walks into the suite.

“Ron! You’re telling me I’m a f—ing wh—, I’m a liar, I’m a f—ing cheater?” she yelled.

“Calm down,” he said.

“No. I’m not gonna calm down. I don’t want to hear your whole f—ing bulls— story,” she responded. “You’re calling me a f—ing wh—? Motherf—er?”

That’s when Ortiz-Magro lost it, too.

“You’re driving me crazy!” he screamed. “All you do is use that kid as a f—ing pawn!”

“You’re a f—ing psychopath. You’re a f—ing loser. You’re a piece of s—,” Harley said — then she spit in his face.

A security guard intervenes as she lunged at Ortiz-Magro and the screen faded to black, as all the viewer could hear was “I don’t give a f—. I’ll go to jail.”

While the scene was certainly intense and seemed to sum up much of what made headlines out of their relationship this summer, Ortiz-Magro defended Harley on social media Thursday night after the episode aired.

“For the record I love My family, my daughter & the mother of my child. The way I felt than during that moment isn’t have I feel 3 months later,” he wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday. “Unfortunately This season caught a rough patch in both our lives, we stuck together & have got thru it.”

He added that “Ariana grows up in a happy home, regardless of what is shown & edited for TV. It a combination of bad timing, a lot of moving parts, misinformed information. She has two amazing parents who love her. Enjoy your #Jerzday.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / @realronniemagro