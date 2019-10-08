Jen Harley Seen With Nasty Bruises Following Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Fight

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4 following an alleged domestic dispute with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, and photos taken of Harley after the reported incident appear to show her with a pair of large bruises.

Photos shared by TMZ show the mom of one sitting at an outdoor table with her and Ortiz-Magro’s 1-year-old daughter Ariana, with Harley appearing to have large scrapes on the back of her right leg and the back of her right shoulder. The photos were reportedly taken on Monday, three days after the alleged incident between Ortiz-Magro and Harley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say that Harley is claiming Ortiz-Magro dragged her across the driveway at their Airbnb in Los Angeles sometime after Harley was seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera while holding her daughter and appearing to look for a place to hide. An Ortiz-Magro source said that the reality star is claiming Harley suffered the injury to her shoulder when she fell off a fence when Ortiz-Magro took Ariana from her and the injury to her leg as she “was clinging to him as he tried to get back to the house with the baby.”

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly locked himself and Ariana in the Airbnb following an altercation with Harley. When police arrived, he refused to come outside and police broke down the door and used a taser on the 33-year-old. Ortiz-Magro was released from jail later on Friday after posting $100,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report early on Friday morning.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a Taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

The Jersey Shore star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley after an emergency protective order was issued by the LAPD immediately following Ortiz-Magro’s arrest. The order is effective until Oct. 11. Ariana is currently with her mother at Harley’s home in Las Vegas.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg