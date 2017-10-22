Controversial ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Members Spark Dating Rumors on Social Media

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus, two of Teen Mom 2‘s most controversial figures, appear to be spending a lot of time together, sparking speculation from fans that they might be something more than friends.

Daddy Javi p2 A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Marroquin and DeJesus were seen cuddling up in many of the pictures from this weekend’s Teen Mom 2 reunion special, with DeJesus posting one picture of the two posed like a couple with the caption “Daddy Javi p2.”

Marroquin was previously married to Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry until claims of infidelity broke the two up in 2016.

Rumors that the two have been spending time together romantically have been flying for a while, as they hung out during New York Fashion Week and traveled to Disney together earlier this summer. But the mother of two insists the relationship is just friendly.

“We’re actually friends, just friends,” she told E! News in September. “If something was to happen down the line…but right now I’m just focused on my girls.”

Marroquin has been a little more candid about his connection with DeJesus during a recent interview with Radar Online.

“We’re not dating,” he said. “We talked about that and we said there is no rush. Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.

Jenelle Evans appeared to be stirring the pot with Marroquin’s ex during the show’s reunion party, taking a picture with the possible couple and captioning it “One word: adorable.”

Lowry recently criticized Evans for her turbulent relationship with husband David Eason after the two were shown engaging in some questionable parenting. Evans has since claimed the scene was edited by producers to make her look bad and has threatened to quit the show next season.

One word: adorable. 💕🙌🏻 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

We’ll see what, if anything, Lowry has to say about the the pairing during the reunion special!

Teen Mom 2 airs its reunion special on Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.