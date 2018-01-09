Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus Add New Member to The Family

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have a new baby in the family…a fur baby that is!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member and her boyfriend have been engaging in puppy-centric banter on Twitter for a while now, but Saturday the 23-year-old revealed the couple was adopting a bulldog.

Yey!!! We are getting a dog❤️❤️ — bri (@_BrianaDejesus) January 6, 2018

“Yey!!! We are getting a dog,” she wrote.

Later that day, she tweeted a picture of a precious pup with the caption, “Meet Bubba!”

But the reality star may not have been expecting all that goes into having a new puppy.

I smell like baby wipes and puppy breath lol it’s kinda gross — bri (@_BrianaDejesus) January 7, 2018

“I smell like baby wipes and puppy breath lol it’s kinda gross,” she tweeted the following day.

The MTV star’s new dog with Marroquin will give the couple something to raise together, somewhat similarly to DeJesus raising daughter Nova, 6, with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and Stella, 4 months, with former beau Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin and DeJesus have been accused of flaunting their relationship in front of his ex, Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry.

The two share a 4-year-old son, Lincoln, together, but their co-parenting relationship has devolved since DeJesus came into the picture.

The former couple recently canceled their tell-all book series, He Said, She Said due to the decline in their relationship.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three told Us. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

Photo credit: Twitter/@_brianadejesus