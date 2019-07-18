Jana Duggar and Lawson Bates Spark Courting Rumors Following His Latest Posts

Is love in the air for Counting On star Jana Duggar? The fan-dubbed “Cinderella” Duggar may finally be well on her way to saying “I do” if recent rumors suggesting that she and Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates are courting are true. The rumors were sparked after fans took notice of Bates’ recent travel itineraries, which include multiple trips to Arkansas.

Earlier this month, Bates, who stars on the upTV series Bringing Up Bates, took to Twitter to document his recent travels to Arkansas, where Duggar currently lives. The seemingly innocent trip, however, sparked a firestorm of speculation among fans long-awaiting a romance for Duggar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is one of several recent flights there,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread. “Could be he’s just doing some flight hours for his license, but courtship is always a possibility.”

Pilot code 101: Always SAVE THE TURTLES 🐢 pic.twitter.com/FMKBykeXw7 — Lawson Bates (@lawbates) July 15, 2019

Although some suggested that any possible courtship could actually be between Bates and a member of the Caldwell or Swanson family, several pointed out that Duggar is of a more appropriate age.

“I don’t think the Caldwell’s or the Swanson girls are the right age for either Nathan or Lawson,” one person wrote. “Nathan is almost 26, and Lawson is 27. Lily Swanson and Lauren Caldwell are both 18.”

Many fans agreed the trips were peculiar, and made it clear that they were pining for a romance between the two stars, with one person writing, “can he and Jana please just court already.”

At 29 years old, Duggar is the only Duggar daughter over 18 that hasn’t married and moved out. The lack of romance in her life has oftentimes led to speculation that she could secretly be courting, with rumors even surfacing in January linking Duggar and Bates.

After creating her Instagram account that month, some fans became convinced that there was more than just friendship between the two reality stars after Bates commented on one of Duggar’s posts three grinning emojis. However, Duggar quickly squashed the rumors before they could get out of control.

“No, we’re not a thing,” she replied to one fan questioning their relationship.

Bates also squashed dating rumors after the official Bates family Instagram account liked a comment on his page suggesting that he was courting Duggar.

“My mom was scrolling through late last night and didn’t realize what she was liking,” he told In Touch Weekly. “Meanwhile, Instagram 101 for my mom is now in session.”

Currently, neither Duggar nor Bates have responded to the most recent courting rumors.