Jana Duggar Fans Think ‘Counting On’ Star Photoshopped Modest Clothing on Strangers in Latest Photo

As it turns out, the Kardashian family are not the only reality TV figures to get called out for using Photoshop. Jana Duggar from Counting On is showing that the Duggar clan can allegedly Photoshop with the best of them.

The difference here is that fans aren’t accusing Duggar of editing herself in photos, they’re alleging she’s edited someone else. A recent photo shared by Duggar at the Tontitown Grape Festival collected a trio of photos showing Duggar at the festival while some people walk in the background. That’s where fans immediately set their attention, as one person stood out almost immediately.

“Wow … [You] altered this photo to make the girls behind you have modest clothing on,” one fan noted in the comments on the photo according to InTouch Weekly.

“I noticed that too,” a second person added. “It’s amazing how the standard for girls [are] ridiculously high while ‘boys will just ‘be boys.’”

“Don’t think people are blind enough to fall for your joke of a photoshop,” a third chastised the reality star. “If you can’t handle the clothing that other people wear, then stop going out in public. Or at least just crop them out of your picture instead of indirectly shaming and disrespecting them.”

Other fans chimed in according to InTouch, calling the alleged decision to edit the photo “disrespectful and unethical,” though it would that the reality star did not heed any of the criticism.

This is some different criticism and chatter from fans than Jana Duggar is likely used to. Most are still focused on her being the only single of the older sisters in the family, still living at home in the shared room with her younger sisters.

Duggar recently responded to a fan on a photo of her visit to Los Angeles to visit sister Jinger, capturing her feelings toward her “handsome prince.”

“Maybe he’s riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse. Still searching for Mr. Right. In the words of Michael Bublé, ‘Just haven’t met [him] yet!’” Duggar wrote.

She has also spent recent times being a supportive sister to Joy-Anna Duggar following her heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this summer. The two had a girls day together earlier this week.

“She took me to lunch, nails, coffee, & shopping!” Joy-Anna wrote on her photo alongside her sister at a nail salon.