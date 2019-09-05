Jamie Pilar Reveals She Was ‘Worried’ for Father-In-Law Dog the Bounty Hunter Duane Chapman in New Post

Jaime Pilar is proud of her father-in-law Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman. The reality television personality took to Instagram last week as Dog heavily promoted the Wednesday night’s premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted to admit she was worried about him doing so many interviews, but she exceeded all her expectations.

She shared accompanied her heartwarming note for her father-in-law with a selfie featuring Leland, herself and Dog.

“I wanted to say how proud I am of my father-in-law @duanedogchapman,” Jaime wrote in the caption of the post. “I was worried for him when we were told he had a few interviews this week knowing how hard this has been for him.”

“He’s knocked every interview out of the park. Every time he cries, I’ve cried!” She added. “He’s handled everything with such grace and strength. I know you’re making an angel above so proud.

She concluded her post writing, “We all are very proud of you! And this whole family loves you very much! [red heart emojis] Hope you all are ready for September 4th 8/9C on @wgnamerica!! This one is for Beth! [red heart emoji].”

Fans of the famous reality television family took to comments section of the heartwarming post to send compliments their way, as well as sharing compliments to Dog’s words in the different television appearances he did to promote the show.

“Absolutely agree!! I was watching him thinking the same thing. Thanks for being such a great support system. I know it’s making a difference!” One fan wrote.

“Watched him on the Jerry O show. I broke down with him. That’s why America loves your entire family so much!! Real people…raw emotions. Sending love and healing prayers always…” Another user recalled.

“Well said, Jamie. I’m proud of you too, Duane. Beth is smiling down on you all, you all are making Beth proud. I love you all Very much. Keep doing what y’all are doing! Catch those bad guy’s & gals! Prayers & Hugs from Alesia n Alabama,” another user commented.

Dog’s Most Wanted will follow Dog and the late Beth Chapman working together to capture some of the country’s most wanted fugitives. The show will also show Beth’s final months battling cancer before she passed away June 26 at the age of 51.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America, in a statement in July. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”