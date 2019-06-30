Jamie Pilar Chapman Calls out ‘Internet Lies’ in Latest Post

Jamie Pilar Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, finally gave some more details about her husband’s trip to the hospital last month. She blasted the internet for a YouTube video that claimed Leland was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition at one point. However, none of this was true.

On Saturday, Chapman shared a screenshot of a YouTube link with the headline “Prayers Up! Duane Chapman’s Son Is In Critical Condition After Being Rushed to Hospital.” This was not true though, as Chapman pointed out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added her own headline, reading “Internet Lies.”

“Last month my husband did have surgery,” Chapman wrote. “However he was never rushed to the hospital, nor was he ever in critical condition! Clearing the air!”

At the end, Chapman added the 100 emoji.

Back on May 17, Chapman shared a photo of Leland in a hospital bed, smiling and with his thumbs up before a procedure. “Before my baby goes back for his surgery,” she captioned the photo.

Chapman did not provide further details on what the procedure was for. She shared the photo two days after posting a photo of the couple hugging in bed, with the caption “He makes me the happiest person in the entire world. I love you.”

Chapman’s post on Saturday came at a difficult time for the Chapman family. Leland’s stepmother, Beth Chapman, died Wednesday at age 51, following a battle with throat cancer and just days after being put in a medically induced coma.

Following Beth’s death, Chapman shared one of the longer tributes to the reality TV star, recalling how she welcomed her to the family.

“Beth taught me my first tough love experience when I joined the family. As we know, sometimes when Mrs. C shows tough love, she can throw in a few extra punches just for good measure,” Chapman wrote, alongside a photo of a conversation with Beth being filmed for a show. “Through it all, she still told me I had a place in this family and I didn’t need to fight for it. I needed that. And in this moment I realized how much I was going to need her in my life.⁣”

“This photo was taken when she said that to me,” she continued. “I was glad [janebond2.0] took this photo. I kept it hidden away, and many times since then I’d look back at this photo just to remember that moment. It still takes my breath away thinking about it. [janebond2.0] knew it too! She knew I’d always want to remember this.”

During that moment, Chapman said she began to cry and started trembling. It is a moment she always replays in her head.

“So I want to say thank you Beth for being there for me. Thank you for giving me a chance and welcoming me into the family,” Chapman continued in the emotional Instagram post. “Thank you for all the guidance you gave to me. There’s so much more I’m going to need so It’s been hard to come to the realization that I can’t pick up the phone and talk to you. You’d always know what to say. That’s going to be the hardest part. Thank you for the many fun memories you gave me. Thank you for being my friend. And thank you most of all for making me feel loved. Just thank you for everything. Absolutely everything. I know you’re watching over us and will be with us wherever we go, but man I sure do miss you.”

On Saturday, the Chapmans held the first of two memorials they are planning. This weekend’s was in Hawaii, while a future memorial will be held in Colorado.