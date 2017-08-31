‘Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome New Baby

Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcomed a daughter on Tuesday. Otis, 31, took to Instagram to share a precious snap to announce the exciting news.

Otis shared the snap with the caption: “I’ve never been more in love. @henleygracehehner, you’re mommy’s everything. Thanks, @people for being just as excited as we are to welcome our sweet baby girl.” She also added the hashtags “#MyGracieGirl” and “#MyEverything.”

Henley Grace Hehner was born at 5:24 am. She weighed in at 8 lbs. and 2 oz., and measured at 20.2 inches long, according to PEOPLE.

“Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” Otis’ rep said.

Earlier this month, Otis and Hehner, 33, revealed the name they picked for their baby girl in a Facebook Live session. She said that they were leaning towards the name “Henley,” but it wasn’t because of the famous Don Henley from The Eagles.

“When Doug and I first got married – we were married at first sight, so we didn’t obviously know each other very well – and the first morning, we wake up and he goes, ‘You’re Jamie Nicole Otis, and I’m Douglas Edward Henley?’” the reality personality said.

Otis and Hehner tied the knot in 2014. They announced their pregnancy in January, only six months after they lost their first child, while she was four months pregnant last year.

Back in April, Otis revealed how excited she was to be a mother.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” she wrote in her memoir Wifey 101. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”

Hehner has spoken out about looking forward to being outnumbered by girls in his home.

“Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter,” he said. “They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”