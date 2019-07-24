Jacob Roloff’s Fiancee Isabel Rock Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors in New Rare Photo

Jacob Roloff and his fiancée Isabel Rock may be heading down the aisle in just a few months, but don’t be planning on them changing any dirty diapers anytime soon. After speculation was prompted earlier this week that Rock was expecting, she quickly shot down pregnancy rumors once and for all.

The rumors were prompted after Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared a gallery of images to his Instagram account on Tuesday, including a photo showing himself posing alongside his son and future daughter-in-law.

“Look who popped over for a visit ..they wanted to show me the final look of the New Man!” Roloff wrote. “Working hard every day getting the farm shaped up for their big day.”

Soon, the comments section was flooded with comments from fans speculating that Rock was hiding a growing baby bump beneath her flowing dress.

“Are they expecting?” one person asked.

“She looks pregnant,” another commented.

“She sure does look pregnant to me that’s for sure,” wrote a third.

Shutting down the speculation before it could go any further, rock took to the comments section herself to put an end to the rumors.

“Definitely not pregnant,” she wrote. “Just a flowy dress.”

While she may not be planning for a baby, Rock certainly has her hands full. Currently, she and Roloff are knee deep in planning for their Sept. 7, 2019 wedding, set to take place on Roloff Farms.

The couple became engaged in December of 2018 while vacationing in Iceland, with Roloff dropping to one knee with a ring concealed in a handcrafted wooden box.

“My heart started beating so fast. He handed me my gift; a tiny black box, inside of it a tiny bag, with a stunning turquoise ring. I slowly pulled it out, and to my complete surprise, it was a ring we had seen earlier that day— a handmade Icelandic ring that was my favorite color,” Rock wrote of the special moment. “But it was definitely not an engagement ring! Tripping over my words I said, ‘Oh.. it’s.. it’s beautiful,’ because it was, but I will admit I was completely thrown off!” she wrote.

“Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear…” she continued. “He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

As Roloff and Rock head down the aisle in September, Little People, Big World couples Zach and Tori Roloff and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are both expecting their second children this fall.