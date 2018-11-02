Jacob Roloff’s Fiance Isabel Rock Shares Cryptic Message Following Alleged Family Drama

Jacob Roloff’s fiancée Isabel Rock may be feeling a little alienated right now, based on a cryptic quote she shared on social media Wednesday.

As first reported by InTouch Weekly, Rock shared a quote reading, “Take care of your loved ones, particularly when they are doing everything in their power to push you away. A broken heart, like a wounded beast, will often lash out at those it is nearest, but that does not mean they don’t need you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There has long been rumored drama between Rock and the rest of the Little People, Big World family, based on a series of deleted tweets Rock first shared on Twitter in September.

“I’m so tired of people doubting me,” she wrote. “Note to self, stop f– explaining yourself to people who are committed to misunderstanding you. AKA Jacob’s entire family and part of mine.”

She continued the following day, “If you can’t apologize to people when you’ve hurt them, you’re a dangerous person.”

“Also stay away from people that can call you names without flinching, they don’t have feelings,” she added.

Soon after, she shared a photo on Instagram revealing that the past year has been “really challenging” for her.

“I will be honest, because I value transparency and vulnerability on here… This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity,” her post read. “I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety. Planning a wedding, going back to school, finding a place to live that fits us and gives us a sense of community, always fixing our beloved van, while also trying to manage an art business has felt a wee bit overwhelming for me at times. I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that).”

She continued, “Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough — ONE YEAR FROM TODAY — we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day 2017, and revealed earlier this year that their wedding date is scheduled to be Sept. 7, 2019.

Little People, Big World is scheduled to return in 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/Isabel Rock