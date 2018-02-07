Isabel Rock Reveals Intimate Details of Jacob Roloff’s Proposal

Isabel Rock is letting fans in on the romantic details of fiancé Jacob Roloff’s Christmas Day engagement, which started with a bold prediction and ended under the Northern Lights of Iceland.

The Little People, Big World family member told her and Roloff’s love story to How He Asked, going back to days spent together in high school before their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

“What was a simple friendship turned into a best friendship really quickly,” she wrote. “He and I spent almost every single day together that summer, and those days would turn into nights; where we’d drive all night listening to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and then sit on his roof and stargaze together. He was incredibly easy to talk to, so sweet to me and every time we would hang out, it felt like such an adventure.”

Three years after things turned romantic between the two, Roloff surprised her on their anniversary this summer with tickets to Iceland, a place she had only “dreamt of visiting.”

Upon their arrival the week before Christmas, the couple fell in love with the country in general and the capital city of Reykjavik specifically. But Rock kept suspecting the trip might be leading to something more.

“Something I found interesting about the trip was the butterflies I kept getting at various times throughout,” she revealed. “On Christmas Day, though, the butterflies wouldn’t quit and I just knew something amazing was going to happen!”

She and Roloff went their separate ways to pick out Christmas gifts for each other in the city, and while the 20-year-old picked out a wool blanket for her sweetheart, she also got a hunch to bring with her a card on which she wrote, “I can’t wait to spend forever with you, fiancé,” because she says she “just had a hunch what was about to happen.”

“I figured if I ended up being wrong, I would just keep the card in my pocket and he’d never have to know!” she joked.

When the couple came back together, Roloff guided her to a small lake in the middle of the city that was completely frozen over.

“That is when he stopped directly in the middle and suggested excitedly that we exchange gifts right there,” Rock continued. “My heart started beating so fast. He handed me my gift; a tiny black box, inside of it a tiny bag, with a stunning turquoise ring. I slowly pulled it out, and to my complete surprise, it was a ring we had seen earlier that day— a handmade Icelandic ring that was my favorite color. But it was definitely not an engagement ring! Tripping over my words I said, ‘Oh.. it’s.. it’s beautiful,’ because it was, but I will admit I was completely thrown off!”

But Roloff was just messing with his bride-to-be.

“Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear…” she added. “He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

It was then she snuck the card she had written out of her pocket, which “just made us both cry more,” Rock said.

To celebrate their engagement, the couple had dinner at a “ridiculously fancy restaurant” and made their way out to a viewpoint where they could see the Northern Lights.

“That night was, needless to say, the best night of our lives,” she concluded.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jacobroloff45