Is This ‘Mob Wives’ Star Joining ‘RHONJ’?

Are the Real Housewives of New Jersey about to have a Mob Wives crossover cast member?

Fans are speculating that the two reality shows are about to be closely linked after Mob Wives: New Blood star Alicia DiMichele shared a photo on social media of Dorothy Toran, Executive in Charge of Production for Sirens Media, which also produces RHONJ, first reported All About the Real Housewives.

Toran is also followed on Instagram by RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania.

Also appearing by DiMichele’s side is Rebecca Leonard, who is married to Giudice family attorney James Leonard. James has made numerous appearances on RHONJ over the years in light of Teresa and Joe’s legal problems, but he also represents Joe’s sister, Gorga.

“Here’s to the power of women [bicep emoji, wine emoji]” she captioned the photo, with the telling hashtags, new journeys, bad ass women, women empowering women, soul sisters and added how she “manifested this.”

Mob Wives fans will remember DiMichele from her brief appearance on the fourth season of the reality series.

Fans in the comment series wondered if DiMichele would be appearing on RHONJ, or if the long-rumored Real Housewives of Philadelphia would be soon produced.

When All About the Real Housewives asked a production source about DiMichele’s possible future on Season 10 of the hit Bravo show, they only replied, “Wait and see.”

In February, Radar reported that the Season 10 production was in danger after producers were having a hard time finding a new Housewife to replace Siggy Flicker, who quit after two seasons in December 2017.

“A new woman was test filming with the ladies, like a try-out, but she didn’t work,” an insider told the publication. “They have tried out a few women, but none of them are working. Production is completely held up.”

Wealthy New Jersey residents Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider were reportedly “test filming” with the rest of the cast as of March, but not much has been heard from them following the initial report from Radar.

Flicker, for her part, quit after a tough season, which pitted her against Margaret Josephs.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she told the Daily Dish. “I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

We can’t wait to see what happens!

