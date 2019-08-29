Is ‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Pregnant? Both She and Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Respond to Rumors

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello had some things to say about those pregnancy rumors. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star inspired rumors among fans after they noticed she was cradling what looked like a bump on her stomach while posing for photos.

However, Farley had the perfect response to the rumors revealing she was merely cradling a food baby.

On the reality star’s Instagram photo of the couple at the 2019 VMAs, a fan commented, “Hmm sneaky preggas?”

“Nope,” JWoww responded in the comments section, as first reported by TooFab. “Just a burger.”

The 24-year-old professional wrestler also shut down the rumor on his Instagram Story, writing: “Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots.”

The couple first went public with their relationship back in April, seven months after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, who shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3. Since then Farley has been open about her boyfriend’s relationship with her kids.

“Greyson calls him ‘Baby,’ so he’s always like, ‘Hi, Baby!’ and Meilani’s always known him as [my friend] Erica’s brother, so that’s how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it’s not an awkward transition,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “So, they’ve just always known him as one of our really close friends.”

Carpinello added at the time, “I’ve spent a lot of time with the kids. I’ve known Meilani for a few years. She’s known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They’re great.”

Carpinello even attended Meilani’s fifth birthday party last month, with Mathews also in attendance.

“[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he’s cooler and will do a lot more. And I’m like, the mom yelling in the background. But it’s fine. I’ll let him have his moments,” Farley said.

Before they became romantically involved, Farly and Carpinello were close friends for many years, thanks to her friend, Erica.

“She’s been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal’s office because we both got in trouble. And cut to 20 years later, I’m now dating her brother, so it’s fun,” Farley said recently.

“I’ve known Jenni for years,” Zack added, saying they weren’t anything but “friends” until this year. “She was always very cool, always a great, very, very pretty girl, and we just always kept in touch.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.