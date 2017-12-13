Is Jenelle Evans Splitting With Husband David Eason Already?

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason already calling it quits?

The Teen Mom 2 cast member has fans wondering if she and her husband of three months are already on the rocks, deleting her “married to David Eason” relationship status on Facebook and changing her profile and cover photo from a picture of them to that of her alone and her children, according to Radar.

Eason reportedly deleted his profile altogether.

Earlier this week, the MTV star fueled split rumors by singing along to the break-up song Let Me Go by Hailee Steinfeld on her Snapchat story.

“You made plans and I, I made problems,” some of the lyrics read. “We know this thing wasn’t built to last.”

The two have long had a relationship that is rumored to be turbulent at best and abusive at worst.

During this season of Teen Mom 2, the two were seen fighting frequently, and some fans even claim to have seen bruises on Evans in her Instagram posts.

The two stormed out of the season reunion this October when Eason freaked out over being called “aggressive” by Dr. Drew.

Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffiths, was originally supposed to speak on camera with Evans and Eason, but after the two stormed off set, he called the their relationship “chaotic” and filled with “red flags.”

“I just think it’s a really controlling relationship, especially when he oversteps his boundaries as a male figure in Kaiser’s life,” he said.

Griffiths’ mother said she believes there is drug use going on, as well as abuse of 3-year-old Kaiser.

“The first thing he says to me is, ‘Nana, David punched me,’ ” she said, adding that she has filed a claim with Child Protective Services in Ohio.

