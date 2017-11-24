Is ‘Little People, Big World’ Family Member Jacob Roloff Engaged?

A slip of the tongue has Little People, Big World fans thinking Jacob Roloff is engaged.

My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ‘em. I love the holidays and how they bring us all together! Love you sisters and MIL! 😘 #seestorsfolife A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Tori Roloff, who is married to Jacob’s older brother Zach, posted a photo to Instagram earlier in the week of her celebrating Thanksgiving with mother-in-law Amy Roloff, sisters-in-law Audrey Roloff and Molly Silvius, and Jacob’s girlfriend Izzy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em,” she captioned the photo. “I love the holidays and how they bring us all together. Love you sisters and MIL! #seestorsforlife.”

Fans were quick to notice that Tori had included Izzy as a “sister,” and took that as evidence that she and Jacob had gotten engaged.

“Yes a very beautiful Family!! Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving! We all have so much to be thankful for!!” one fan commented.

Another added, “I love this picture! You are so lucky to have three sisters you got from marrying Zach! Wow.”

Jacob is recently back in with his family after leaving the show in 2015, claiming he wasn’t paid to be on the show.

In Jacob’s first book, “Verbing,” he wrote extensively about how he felt forced by his parents to film Little People, Big World and how the reality show left him feeling “isolated. And due to that, angry,” at his parents.

Since then, mom Amy has apologized and the family has made up, although he still doesn’t appear on the show. He is currently working on his second book, “Out to See.”