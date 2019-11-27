Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Returning for Spring Season?

Dancing With the Stars may have just concluded its 28th season, with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and pro partner taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, but die-hard fans of the ABC dance competition are already looking forward, wondering if the show will return to its twice-a-year format after taking off the spring of 2019. Unfortunately for them, it appears that Dancing With the Stars will be taking another spring season off after ABC announced its midseason premiere dates Thursday without mention of the series.

DWTS has aired on a spring-fall rotation since Season 4 in 2007, but took a break in 2019 after the Season 27 finale left many fans with a bad taste in their mouth due to Bobby Bones’ controversial win. Returning this fall with a new voting system that allowed judges a larger role in which contestant was sent home leading up to the finale, there was nonetheless plenty of controversy as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was carried through most of the season on votes, despite his consistently lower scores. In the end, Brown edged out a win against Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke, ending a strong season of strong scores on a high note.

While Dancing With the Stars could announce a spring season at a later date, it appears that the new season of American Idol, returning to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 16 will fill its Monday time slot for a portion of its run.

As for if ABC will ever decided to air two seasons of Dancing With the Stars a year ever again, Entertainment President Karey Burke told reporters at the most recent Television Critics Association press tour that there have been “conversations” about the scheduling.

“[Producers are] coming in soon to talk about their plans for the fall, and we’ll discuss it then,” she said, as per GoldDerby.

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images