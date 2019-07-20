Is ‘Counting On’ Sister Jill Duggar’s New Home a Sign That She’s Done Having Kids?

Counting On alum Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are parents to two sons, 4-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel, and some fans think the couple might be done having children based on one thing.

Duggar and Dillard recently built a new house and now live in a four-bedroom, two-bath home, which they recently showed off on their blog. Along with the master bedroom, one room is being used for Israel and Samuel, one is currently being used as Dillard’s office and the fourth is set up as a guest bedroom.

The fact that there is only one extra guest bedroom has some fans convinced that the family is done having kids based on the size of the home, as having family members visit could be difficult if the guest bedroom ends up becoming a third baby’s room. There’s also the possibility that Israel and Samuel may move into their own rooms when they get older, though a potential third sibling could easily take the space back from Dillard.

Earlier this month, Duggar posted a video tour of the house with a little help from her sons, showing off the home’s brick facade, tall ceilings, spacious backyard and new decorations.

Regardless of the size of their home, other fans think that Duggar won’t be giving birth again due to the fact that her first pregnancy resulted in 70 hours of labor and an emergency C-section. She also had a C-section when Samuel was born.

In an Instagram Live video on Thursday, July 18, Dillard seemed to confirm that whether or not the couple does have another child, it definitely won’t be this year.

“Are you pregnant?” Dillard asked his wife. When she appeared offended, he clarified, “I wasn’t saying that! Somebody else [in the comments] was asking if you were pregnant.”

“Jill’s not pregnant,” he told the camera. “We’re not going to be pregnant this year.”

Duggar interjected, “Well, how do you know?” to which her husband responded, “I don’t know but, I mean. There isn’t anything you’re not telling me is there?”

“We’re definitely not having a baby this year. That’s biologically, pretty much impossible,” Dillard concluded before joking, “How many kids do we want? We want at least two.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jillmdillard